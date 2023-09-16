The updates forcefully return to the center of the scene, despite several teams declaring that the factory’s attention has been focused on 2024 for some time. Yet, in Singapore nine out of ten teams present some innovations, a prelude to a development that for some teams will continue even at the penultimate race in Las Vegas. Red Bull is now the main source of inspiration for the competition and it couldn’t be otherwise, but the growing similarity between body styles is not necessarily reflected in the basic concepts.

What’s new in Singapore

There are several developments seen in the Asian city state that hark back to RB19. McLaren it digs the bellies in the lower part, while the external edge of the bottom is now a faithful replica of that of the world champions. Alpine introduces new air intakes, wider and flattened upwards in perfect Milton Keynes style. AlphaTauri brings updates to the bottom and bodywork, already anticipated by CEO Peter Bayer who, despite some visual differences, speaks of a clear intent to follow the direction traced by Red Bull. He thinks about further animating the scene Haasaround which rumors begin to circulate of a profoundly renewed car starting from Austin, which will be based on the shapes of the RB19.

The picture is that of a prelude to 2024 in which, taking advantage of the redesign of the chassis and suspension, the similarities between Red Bull and the competition will be even greater. Fans do not hide a certain disappointment, after a year and a half in which Formula 1 has offered a rich variety of forms and philosophies of thought. Now almost halfway through the current regulatory cycle, it is more than normal that the teams have identified the correct path to follow, moving towards a general convergence. And it is precisely from this point that the battle on the track will begin to get increasingly closer.

Differences in concept

Yet, despite a starting grid that some might describe as populated by twenty Red Bulls, fundamental differences still persist. It is not a question of going into the merits of the geometric details, the contours of the flaps and the volumes of the bodywork, but of the different concepts that each car is designed to work on. In the era of ground effect Formula 1, a phenomenon that has its origins in interaction with the ground, aerodynamics are extremely sensitive to the distance between the car and the ground. With the current regulations lto car attitude – the set of heights from the ground, stiffness and inclinations of the car body – is what embodies the true differences in concept.

What has been described fully emerges from the team development programs. For example, we have one McLaren in difficulty at low speeds when traveling far from the ground and which updates its MCL60 to react to this concept problem. Conversely, Aston Martin suffers in high-speed corners when it runs close to the ground, instead excelling on traction tracks where the stability of the rear emerges. Then you have it Red Bulla competitive car on average in all circumstances and precisely because of this versatility struggles to specialize and to shine on the tracks at the extremes of the calendar. This continues to be seen on the first day of free practice in Singapore: the stiffness and low ground clearance of the RB19 give it aerodynamic efficiency on every other track, but on city bumps they prove to be a double-edged sword.

In Singapore, however, for the moment Ferrari emerges, always strong when it comes to expressing mechanical grip from the suspension. The trend of this season continues, which saw the pursuers alternating on the podium: Mercedes in great form on the high-load tracks; McLaren brilliant on circuits full of fast corners; Aston Martin on the upswing in nationals; Ferrari incisive on tracks where aerodynamic efficiency counts. The 2023 season is a swing of performancea perfect reflection of the differences in the way each car works, highlighted by the individual circuits.

Singapore, one year ago

Another example of the relative importance of external forms is offered by McLaren. In 2022 the Woking car was the only one to simultaneously mount the sloping bellies, the pull-rod front suspension and the push-rod at the rear, identical mix to that of the dominant Red Bull. It was in Singapore that the team launched an important update package, with the introduction of new side air intakes clearly inspired by the world champions. Yet despite the strong similarities, the performances between the two teams remained distant.

During the winter the visible changes made by McLaren are minimal, maintaining the same bodywork setup. An important package of updates then arrives in Baku, which despite some less obvious changes is defined by the team as a “conceptual change”, a prelude to the subsequent recovery of the Woking team. It’s yet another demonstration of how “bodywork” is not synonymous with “concept”.

The path for the next seasons is not yet defined. Red Bull finds itself at a crossroads: develop its own all-round concept to improve the average competitiveness in each circuit or smooth out the difficulties at the extremes. Among the ranks of the competition, however, the shapes are similar, but the way each car works remains unique. Everyone aspires to the merits of others, with the general intention of moving towards an effective underlying convergence, from which however we are still far away at the moment.