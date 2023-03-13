Ferrari, continuity in F1 pays off

Red Bull has had a bitter taste for seven years in a row. Defeats, cars not always up to par, suffering, envy for who (Mercedes) was dominating in those moments. But the structure of the team hasn’t changed. The men at the top have remained the same and nobody – in the property – has dreamed of questioning the work of the manager, ie Christian Horner, nor of the design mind Adrian Newey. Today Red Bull dominates, for two seasons it has returned to being the “master” of Formula 1 and is the term of reference for everyone. The credit goes not only to Max Verstappen but to those who didn’t get caught up in the frenzy of changing the cornerstones of the structure in critical moments. Someone has gone, the backbone has remained and the results have arrived.

There stability it is the basis of success in all companies, on markets and in competitions. But Ferrari, out of ancient habit, still does not understand this. And the doors that are constantly open for those who want to leave, but also for those who resign or are removed, create drafts that in the long run generate a sort of social disease that cannot be eradicated. In the span of three months, Ferrari lost the manager of the Sport Management, Mattia Binotto. Then Gino Rosato who had resisted since Todt’s time in an unspecified role of lobbyist-contactee, then Jonathan Giacobazzi, executive race manager, who was in charge of high-level contacts and who, on the circuits, had close relations with the president John Elkann. Finally there was the resignation of David Sanchez, the head of aerodynamics. To which Laurent Mekies, the manager of the track, could soon be added. And two other elements of great importance in the team would also be about to leave.

The role of Vasseur

A Ferrari skidding at a time when compactness is needed to face a season that is only just beginning. David Sanchez’s farewell is a dangerous step backwards because it was he, in recent years, who dictated the lines of the cars that often won. An esteemed technician inside and out, Sanchez should have prefigured the lines of the 2024 car in recent months – say between March and June – because the cars that start a championship are actually conceived a year in advance. Sanchez had (has…) experience, knowledge, references to be credible to the large staff of his collaborators. Among which is the engineer Diego Rounds, from Puglia, head of aerodynamic development, who is currently taking over from him. Only good things are said about him, but does he have the necessary experience and strong shoulders to occupy such a delicate position? Or will his life be just a transition waiting for someone to arrive from outside? And this is where Frederic comes into play Vasseur, to whom many attribute the reasons for the upheaval. Vasseur, however, arrived in early December and he is barely beginning to know the people he employs. Blaming him for what is happening would be unfair and excessive. The French engineer didn’t even have time to settle in when he immediately found himself facing the first race, with a car that was not his, designed and developed by men who were not his. His “yes” to Maranello arrived in November and he started working two months later. But how can we not imagine that he hadn’t already talked to someone inside Ferrari beforehand about what was wrong or what needed to be corrected? Vasseur is not a novice kid but a manager navigated and caught, so we want to think that he used the apparently empty two months to think about «his» Ferrari, with new men to be inserted as soon as possible, given the timing of F.1 and the constraints that the technicians who count have with their respective teams. Because if it is true that Sanchez will not be able to begin his new McLaren adventure before January 2024, equally those who have been contacted by Maranello will only be available at the beginning of next year, considering the months of gardening. That is, next season’s car will be born in a team that is currently incomplete. If Vasseur hadn’t thought about the possible departures of weight due to his appointment it would be serious: when Jean Todt signed for Ferrari, all possible “purchases” had already been alerted. If, on the other hand, Vasseur has a plan, we will soon find out, because the Ferrari of tomorrow is already topical now. And it is in any case curious that the arrival of a Frenchman at the top led to the resignation of his fellow countrymen.

harmful refoundations

But here we need to go back to how Ferrari has acted on the engineering market in recent years, noting how it has always played on defensive, without opening the doors to designers of proven skill, stolen from top English teams, to bring knowledge of direct rivals to Maranello. People like Aldo Costa and James Allison have gone to the competition without, shall we say, an exchange: it was not a prudent policy and the consequences have been seen. Now there are rumors of an imminent defection in the motoring area while, on the other hand, there are those who whisper that Vasseur has in his pocket the list of men he would like to replace: and this is destabilizing and generates further uncertainty and disorientation. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc he speaks directly – it has been happening for years, not now – with John Elkann, aware that what happens behind the scenes has inevitable repercussions on the results of the grand prix. And since he is hungry for victories and certainties – having, like Sainz, equally ambitious, a contract until the end of 2024 – it is understandable that he is quite worried. In short, a Ferrari undergoing full restructuring (or revolution?) at a time when it would be imperative to have continuity and tranquility to relaunch the current season and think confidently about the future. Unless – we repeat – a plan B is not in place for the umpteenth re-foundation, with the usual postponement of objectives, goals, joys. Stuff already seen with poor results and painful disappointments. He stuff, however, that shouldn’t be from Ferrari.