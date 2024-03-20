Considered the greatest driver never to have won the F1 championship, the Englishman died in April 2020 at the age of 90, but due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, the family was unable to organize a memorial ceremony .

Now this opportunity has opened up and over 2000 people are expected to gather in Westminster Abbey for the occasion.

Stirling's son Elliot Moss said: “To be able to do this for my father, a man I admired in virtually every way and still miss dearly, is an unimaginable honor.”

“I know I am not alone in feeling these feelings, so it is fitting that this ceremony celebrates his life and allows many like-minded people to pay their respects and come together to remember the amazing and inspirational man he was.”

Three-time world champion Jackie Stewart and former Autosport director Simon Taylor will speak at the ceremony.

Moss' family also organized a display of some of his most famous cars, including the Mille Miglia-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, which he ran with the famous #722.

Stirling Moss in his famous 1955 Mille Miglia winning Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

In tribute to this, the family has made 722 tickets available for the entire motorsport community to attend the ceremony. More details are available here: https://buytickets.at/aubreypeck/1187061

More cars will be on display at the nearby Royal Automobile Club, including an F1 Mercedes W196.

Moss won 16 grands prix during his F1 career, but never managed to clinch the title. Between 1955 and 1961 he took second place four times and on three other occasions was third in the overall standings.

His F1 career was cut short by a crash at Goodwood in 1962 which left him in a coma for a month. Although he managed to make a full recovery, he felt that his driving skills had never returned to the level he had before the accident and decided not to return to the track.