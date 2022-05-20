It ends with a Ferrari in front of the time table and an unreachable Red Bull on the race pace on the Friday of the Spanish Grand Prix, a day full of technical, sporting and economic themes. Almost all of the grid presented itself in Barcelona with extensive update packages, which in some cases include very significant changes. The first practice session thus saw the teams concentrate on verifying the innovations introduced, while in the late afternoon the work was concentrated more on the Grand Prix perspective. The first verdicts see a superior Red in qualifying but distant on the race pace from Red Bull, with marked differences both in the flying lap and in the long distance that will probably converge.

Going in order, the development of Ferrari and Mercedes has focused on the fight against porpoising, the management of which has so far limited the potential of their respective cars, demanding strong compromise choices regarding stiffness and ground clearance. The updates were concentrated in the area of ​​the bottom and rear aerodynamics, with very positive feedback on the track. The F1-75 and the W13 were the cars that suffered the most from aerodynamic rebound at the start of the season, which in Barcelona was however less evident on a track which, being heavily loaded, should have accentuated the phenomenon. Proof of this are the times in the first sector, whose two extensions enhance the speed qualities of the single-seaters, an aspect in which Red Bull sets itself as a point of reference. In the qualifying simulations with DRS open, Ferrari was in line with the times of the RB18s, however, on average accusing from 1 to 3 tenths over the long distance with the mobile wing closed. Even more evident are the progress made by Mercedes, for which straight-line speed was one of the main weaknesses at the beginning of the year. Both on the flying lap and in the race simulations, Russell and Hamilton were slightly faster than Red Bull in the first sector, indicating a Mercedes that regained speed on the forehand. The lower speed delay accused by the Maranello and Brackley teams against Red Bull further certifies the goodness of the updates, which by limiting porpoising have allowed a lowering of the cars, increasing the generation of load from the bottom with a consequent less dependence on the wing appendages and overall improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Going into the merits of the qualifying simulations, the split times show how Verstappen, in both his attempts with the red tire, remedied about three tenths in the second sector from both Leclerc and Russell, while remaining in line with his rivals in the last set. Considering the characteristics of the two sectors, it is possible that at Red Bull the stability of the rear axle has been favored more to improve the distance in the final section of the track, slightly sacrificing the front as already seen in Miami. Conversely, the situation is mirrored in the low race simulations: with the same compound, the RB18 was over half a second to the fastest lap of Ferrari and Mercedes, maintaining a constant and consistent pace for a long sequence of laps. A difference so wide that it is difficult to explain, even casting doubt on its actual representativeness and lending itself to two possible interpretations.

The first hypothesis is that Red Bull has chosen to try the race pace with a slightly lower quantity of petrol than the competition. Already in free practice in Bahrain there was a supremacy in the race simulation, which was not confirmed on Sunday. The common element between the races in the Middle East and Catalonia is the possibility of a two-stop strategy. It is therefore possible that Milton Keynes’s team simulated a stint with medium tires for the second part of the race, gathering useful data to evaluate a possible strategy based on a double pit stop.

More likely, however, is the explanation that attributes the large differences in the flying lap and in the long distance to the set-up choices. Looking at the high load level of the Ferrari, which turns into excellent partials in the second sector, it is reasonable to think that the F1-75 adopts a mechanically more rigid structure than the Red Bull, stabilizing the aerodynamic platform to benefit from the maximum load in all driving conditions, but taking into account less docility in tire management. If this scenario is confirmed, it is possible that Ferrari and Red Bull will converge in set-up philosophies during the night, each trying to correct their own difficulties on the race pace and on the flying lap respectively.

However, the attention in the paddock is not only directed to the action on the track, but also to the great political battles on the front of the budget cap, a theme strictly connected to the updates seen in the pit lane in Barcelona. Andreas Seidl spoke of an increase of around 7 million in logistics costs for material transfer due to inflation. The cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix will eliminate the logistical costs, but at the same time it will result in a reduction in revenues for the non-dispute of the event. There is a proposal on the table to increase the spending ceiling in proportion to inflation, but with several teams on the grid working well below the budget cap, being able to get the various parties to agree appears decidedly prohibitive.