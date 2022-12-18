Especially focusing on recent years, the FIA can be criticized from several points of view. However, the Federation has hit the mark with regard to the most important aspect of Formula 1: the safety of the cars, and consequently of the pilots and the public. Many innovations that have saved the lives of many protagonists of Formula 1 (you don’t need to go too far back in time, just think of Guanyu Zhou and Romain Grosjean), such as the Halo, the Tecpro barriers, the Hans system, the improvement of escape cells, survival cells, headrests, the list goes on and on. These are all elements that weren’t there until the death of Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger. Mario didn’t even know them Andretti, which has seen too many colleagues taken from their lives unjustly early. And in fact he considers himself a survivor.

Big Foot links the growth in the attractiveness of Formula 1 to investments in safety: “Sponsors don’t want to go to funerals. Sometimes, going to the first drivers’ meeting at the start of the season, we would look around and we wondered who would no longer be with us at the end of the season“, these are his words to times. “Thankfully the sport has reached a point where riders have the option to retire on their own terms. It’s a beautiful thing. But those days didn’t put us off in any way: you had to accept that there was a real risk. But love and passion prevailed over everything else. I always say that I thank each day for being sparedbelieve me“.