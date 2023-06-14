Fifty years have passed since that 1973 Canadian Grand Prix, when the Safety Car made its “official” debut in a Formula 1 race. In that case it was a yellow Porsche 914/6, which gave the off to a long list of cars that have taken to the track with safety cars over the years.

Well-known and renowned machines, such as the Lamborghini Countach in the 1983 Monaco Grand Prix, the Porsche 911 and, more recently, the various Mercedes and Aston Martins, which in recent seasons have alternated in the role according to the GPs. But the history of Formula 1 also tells of more particular cars, such as the Ford Escort, the FIAT Tempra, the Renault Clio or an Opel Vectra, in times long gone.

Over the years, its use has changed significantly, adapting to the various eras of the sport. For over twenty years now, the burden and the honor of dictating the pace with the Safety Car falls to Bernd Maylander, who, to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of that 1973 Canadian Grand Prix, recounted his path.

Fiat Tempra 16V Safety Car precedes Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault, 1993 Brazilian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I started in 1990, I was in Formula 3000 and Charlie Whiting asked me if I could drive the Safety Car. For me it was a completely new situation, because I was racing at the time. Sometimes I clearly found myself behind the Safety Car, but then from 1990, but since the 2000s I’ve done all the races, Formula 1, Formula 3, then also Formula 2 and GP2″.

“Now there are more communications, a lot has changed in 33 years, there are a lot of details. Now, for example, we would never see the Safety Car in front of the pack for as many laps as in Canada in 2011. If the FIA ​​knows it will take more than ten laps, he will red flag, if there is a big crash he will red flag and so on. A lot has changed from a safety point of view. Sometimes it is not easy to make decisions, but we try to do our best “, Maylander told the F1 podcast, F1 Nations.

At the time, the German driver still had an active racing career, even taking second place at the 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GT class. However, the lure of motorsport was strongest of all and, even when he decided to leave competitions, Maylander decided to devote himself full time to the role of safety car driver in the various championships. An enthusiasm still alive today: “When I started in 1990 I was sure I wouldn’t do it for so many years. Then slowly we moved forward. When I stopped racing in 2005, I told myself that I could continue with this job for a long time, it’s interesting. All of us in Formula 1 have the same DNA, that’s why we love to drive, we are lucky to do what we like”.

Safety Car driver Bernd Maylander on the grid with Mika Hakkinen Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“In my brain, I still feel young. I’m 52, it’s not easy, but the motivation is the same as many years ago, I always feel nervous, I control everything, whether it’s a Formula 1 race or the preparatory categories. I always try to do my best. You always have to be ready at all times. I was on holiday at Le Mans last week, I spent 18 hours screaming, trying to see what was going on.”

The main criticisms of the Safety Car tend to come from the drivers who, being concentrated on keeping the tires warm before the restart, often ask the safety car to increase the pace. “Fortunately I don’t hear the riders on the radio because I would simply tell them that I was advised by the race direction to drive more slowly. The race direction has a complete vision of what happens on the track, where the accident is, if the track is blocked somewhere, the various situations. At that moment the riders don’t think about it, because they are concentrated on what they have to do, keep the tire temperature, the pressures at the right level and similar things for the start.”

Bernd Maylander, Safety Car Driver Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“On the other hand, I am informed of what is happening, if they need a slower pace because they need more time to clean up the track, maybe instead of doing 5 or 6 laps we do 3 or 4. Safety first But for me, let’s say that the best moments are when I can go flat out, perhaps on the straights like in Baku, we were at 280 km/h. But it’s hard to imagine how fast Formula 1 cars are, it’s incredible.” , added the German.

Maylander has been the reference in this sport for over twenty years and, season after season, has observed the evolution of the use of the safety car. The most striking example he wanted to cite is the one that involved Robert Kubica in Canada in 2007: “Speaking of Canada, I remember Robert Kubica’s accident in 2007, in which case the Safety Car was sent on track, but today it would be immediate red flag. So times have changed significantly.”