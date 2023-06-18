At 20:30 local time the college of stewards of the Canadian Grand Prix formalized the penalty of three positions against Nico Hulkenberg.

The Haas driver was placed under investigation for having violated article 37.6 of the sporting regulations, which requires drivers to exceed a minimum time set for each sector of the track under a red flag.

The offending episode took place in Q3, when the session was interrupted due to the accident involving Oscar Piastri.

For this type of infringement, the penalty is ten positions, but the FIA ​​after listening to Hulkenberg considered the explanations of the Haas driver as ‘mitigating’, reducing the penalty to three positions.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“When the red flag was displayed – the panel clarified – Hulkenberg was already over the minimum time foreseen and the pilot explained that this made it difficult for him to go below the delta in the next sector. He also admitted that he got confused in interpreting the beep (which helps manage the delta time) as mistakenly thinking that he was going too slow.”

“The comparison of the telemetry with that of car 31 (Esteban Ocon) confirmed that in the remaining part of the lap Hulkenberg maintained the same speed, respecting the expected deltas in each mini-sector”.

“We consider it a mitigating circumstance – concluded the statement of the stewards – however the regulation is very clear and, although it is not dangerous behavior on the part of the driver, there has been a violation and therefore a fine must be imposed”.

“The normal penalty for failing to slow down under red flags is 10 grid positions, however, in view of the extenuating circumstance, a lower penalty was deemed appropriate.”

The penalty imposed on Hulkenberg caused the Haas driver to slip from second to fifth position, promoting Fernando Alonso to the front row with the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell behind him.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The sports stewards in Montreal had their work cut out during the late Canadian afternoon, because in addition to the penalties inflicted on Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hulkenberg, those for Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda arrived.

Both the Aston Martin driver and the AlphaTauri driver were the protagonists of two impediments against two colleagues – respectively Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg – and for this reason they in turn received a penalty of 3 positions to be served on the grid this weekend.

In this way Stroll slips from 13th to 16th place on the starting grid, while Yuki Tsunoda will be forced to start from the penultimate place, in the last row, next to Guan Yu Zhou.