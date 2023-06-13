To respond to the bad weather emergency that hit Emilia-Romagna from mid-May onwards, several companies have decided to support the local authorities and populations through a donation or by promoting a fundraiser.

Both Ferrari and Formula 1 announced that they would donate one million euros, while the Piaggio Group and Aprilia donated the sum of 10 euros for each fan who showed up at Misano for the traditional “Aprilia All Stars” event, in to which must be added the proceeds of the numerous fundraising initiatives which brought the final figure to 200,000 euros, destined for the Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna. Leclerc instead auctioned off his kit used in the following Monaco Grand Prix, helmet and suit included, which were worth over 350,000 euros to be donated to those most in difficulty.

In addition to the sum of one million euros donated a few days after the cancellation of the Grand Prix, Formula 1, in collaboration with Momento Exclusives, Pirelli and Ferrari Trento, auctioned some objects that would have characterized the weekend. The campaign featured an auction collection of memorabilia, including the Pirelli Pole Position Award trophy and all four podium trophies, as well as a bottle of official Ferrari Trento sparkling wine. All of these items have been autographed by all 20 F1 drivers, while the podium trophies have also been autographed by the Team Principals.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Imola Trophies for charity Photo by: Formula 1

All the auctions closed on 6 June, raising a total of 247,171 pounds (over 280,000 euros) for the Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency of the Emilia-Romagna Region. This response marks one of the most successful charity auctions F1 Authentics have ever hosted. Thanks to the help of Formula 1, Pirelli, Ferrari Trento, the Automobile Club of Italy and Formula Imola, flood relief will receive this sum which will help those most in difficulty.

Barry Gough, founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics, commented: “We are delighted to have been able to support the Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency of the Emilia-Romagna Region and to have helped raise an incredible sum, from donate to this worthy cause. These items were all one-of-a-kind and to have raised £247,171 is absolutely fantastic.”

Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director, commented: “Once again the F1 community has shown great generosity, raising through this auction a sum to be donated to those who are still suffering from the damage caused by the bad weather in Emilia-Romagna. which have been very serious and whose consequences will weigh on the population for a long time. Any help, even small, can be useful and we are happy to have given our contribution.”

Pirelli Imola Trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Matteo Lunelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari Trento, commented: “Ferrari Trento is proud and honored to play a role in supporting the populations affected by the Imola flood. This is a topic that is very close to our hearts, especially for the proximity of the flood to our country.For this reason, Ferrari Trento joins the proceeds of the auction of the special Jeroboam bottle, which should have been on the podium at Imola, and doubles the donation to the Emilia-Romagna Region. The auction was a success and we are grateful to the Formula 1 drivers and team for their support and participation.”