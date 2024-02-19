Well-known leaker Billbil-kun may have revealed in advance there release date Of F1 24 and we can take it with a certain weight, considering the truly remarkable curriculum of the character in question: it would be May 31, 2024.

Obviously this is not an official communication, therefore it should still be considered as a rumor, but the source has proven in the past to be very reliabletherefore also in this case we can take the question with a certain seriousness, awaiting any confirmations from Codemasters and Electronic Arts.

Billbil-kun also reported the date on which he will come announced the new chapter of the official simulation of the top automotive championship: the official announcement should arrive on 27 February 2024, with probable confirmation of the release date.