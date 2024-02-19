Well-known leaker Billbil-kun may have revealed in advance there release date Of F1 24 and we can take it with a certain weight, considering the truly remarkable curriculum of the character in question: it would be May 31, 2024.
Obviously this is not an official communication, therefore it should still be considered as a rumor, but the source has proven in the past to be very reliabletherefore also in this case we can take the question with a certain seriousness, awaiting any confirmations from Codemasters and Electronic Arts.
Billbil-kun also reported the date on which he will come announced the new chapter of the official simulation of the top automotive championship: the official announcement should arrive on 27 February 2024, with probable confirmation of the release date.
Prices and special editions
According to the standard dynamics adopted by EA also for the previous chapters, F1 2024 will be sold in different editions, with the Champions Edition which should guarantee access to the game 3 days in advance, i.e. from 28 May 2024, if the aforementioned date is confirmed.
Furthermore, EA Play subscribers will be able to get a 10-hour trial of F1 24, also available starting May 28, 2024. The leaker also reports the prices of the editions, the Standard Edition should cost 69.99 euros on PC and 79.99 euros on PS5 and Xbox Series In the meantime, let's remember our review of F1 23.
