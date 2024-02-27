F1 24 was officially announced by Electronic Arts and Codemasters with a trailer in which the exit date of the game on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, scheduled for May 31st.
A few hours after the opening of the F1 24 teaser site, a first presentation for this episode of the series has arrived Officially licensed FIA racerbut for the details we will have to wait for the reveal in April.
What we know at the moment
There is already some information on the official F1 24 website: we are talking about a more authentic driving model thanks to the latest generation physics, and how personal style influences performance on the track.
One is also mentioned new Pilot Career modefull of new features which, as mentioned, we will discover during the complete reveal in April.
