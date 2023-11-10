Electronic Arts has announced a free weekend Of F1 23 which will take place next week to celebrate the first Grand Pix of Las Vegas.
To be precise, F1 2023 will be free from Thursday 16 to Monday 20 November 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series Should you be fascinated by Codemasters’ racing game, you can take advantage of the promotions that will allow you to purchase F1 23 with discounts of up to 60% compared to the standard price. Obviously it will be possible to transfer
Not only that, new and old players during this time window will get double XP points in various ways and more.
Lots of limited-time events and prizes
It doesn’t end here, because EA and Codemasters also have some planned special events and rewards.
To be precise, from November 14th to 20th, the game will feature several in-game events, including a new one “Pro Challenge” in Las Vegas with Charles Leclerc and an F1 World scenario event with Lewis Hamilton.
Players will also receive a set of free in-game items, developed in collaboration with the Las Vegas Grand Prix. To get them, you need to log in to F1 23 every day from November 16th to 18th and check your email inbox.
Additionally, from November 20th to December 11th, players will be able to hit the slopes with the Ferrari Golden Era liveryrecently presented, which pays homage to the first “golden era” of Formula 1 in America.
