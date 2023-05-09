Through a post on Twitter, Electronic Arts and Codemasters have announced the arrival of the second and last closed beta publish of F1 23 ahead of the game’s launch on June 16, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Precise details were not offered on the dates and content that players will be able to try during the tests. To participate, you must first register EA Playtesting programto this address.

Once the registration is complete, you can choose to apply for the closed beta for the games published by EA, including precisely F1 23. We do not know if an open beta is also planned in the future, i.e. accessible to all. so when in doubt, we advise you to try to take part if you are interested, but watch out for the deadline: registrations will only be available until Thursday 11 May 2023.

Last week, the first official trailer for F1 23 was presented, announcing the return of the narrative mode Breaking Pointwhere this time we will experience the emotions of Formula 1 and 2 from the point of view of different characters, with our decisions affecting the plot.

F1 World instead it will be the standout novelty, a sort of hub where you can access the various modes of F1 23, such as time trials, Grand Prix and multiplayer, which will also include daily and weekly challenges thanks to which players will obtain various seasonal rewards, including liveries, helmets and so on.