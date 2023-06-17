Like FIFA, NBA2K and many other sports games, a new F1 game comes out every year. And every year we fall for it again. The new liveries, some new lanes, maybe one or two new features, but otherwise the game remains the same. At least that’s what we thought before F1 23 went to test. Game developer EA Sports has tinkered with the game quite a bit, but does that make it a more fun game? And how does the game remain fun over a longer period of time?

The gameplay has remained almost the same to the eye. Apart from another head-up display, the game hasn’t gotten much sharper or more colorful. The game didn’t need that either. The big difference is in the feel of the car. The unpredictable car from the previous part has completely disappeared. On our first round F1 23 we dare to step on the gas a little harder and take a little more risk.

F1 23 feels much better

The F1 car (or “wagon” as the game calls it to our chagrin) is forgiving and predictable. On the other hand, the car feels a lot heavier. That may be annoying, but rightly so. It is a good reflection of the F1 cars in real life. You feel the weight of the car mainly when braking.

We sometimes want to brake too late for the first few corners, but if you drive a little less on feeling, it is easy to estimate. Still watch out for kerbstones. You can use them more easily and more often than with the previous game, which also invites you to use them. But if you go too far, you will be punished for it. It can lead to floor damage, imbalance in the car or your car turning into a train where the curb transforms into the rails.

F1 23 play with a controller

We switch from the steering wheel to the controller. The same feeling returns in the car: the car feels a bit unwieldy and heavy, but that is the intention. Also with the controller you will spin your rear wheels less quickly as in F1 22. That’s nice, because it allows less fanatical players to continue to participate. Also think about the times when a friend of yours comes over and you want to split-screen. Friend indeed, because split-screen is still only possible with two people.

The world of F1

Besides the change in the feel of the car there is also a new part called ‘F1 World’. In fact, it is the replacement for your online menu. You have your own car with your own team around it that you can upgrade. This way you can unlock better team bosses (who are unfortunately not called Steiner or Horner), but also better aerodynamics or a better engine.

To unlock those upgrades, you can race in three ways: series, competitive online or goals. Series is the offline mode where you get short challenges. There are different goals to achieve for each challenge. The higher you finish in the races, the faster you can upgrade. What is still funny: the AI ​​drivers no longer have a made-up name, but the name of one of your online friends.

Then you can still race competitively online. Not much has changed in that regard. So the thing that’s different is that you race with a goal, which is to make your car and team better. As a result, the game has a longer lifespan. It stays fun longer to keep playing through the goal.

In addition, you race in divisions. The higher your league, the better the rewards, but also the better your opponents. Finally, the goals. You should see it as a by-catch. These are certain objectives that you will complete along the way.

Braking Point

In addition, the storyline of ‘Braking Point’ returns. Basically you are still Aiden Jackson, but you also sometimes switch to team boss Andreo Konner. You always race when Jackson tries to beat arch-rival and professional asshole Devon Butler. For the new season, you and Butler have been transferred to a new team called Konnersport Butler. Indeed, Butler’s father – who is no sweetheart either – puts his fortune into the team. Where have we seen that before?

The story is told post-events in a sort Drive to Survive-style. So you see someone talking about the F1 season 2022, in 2023. After such a chat you play the scenario. Are you still following him? We are also introduced to a new character, Callie Mayer. This female racing talent is making a name for herself in F2 and is out for a seat at Konnersport. We won’t spoil anything if she succeeds and whose seat she gets.

Other findings in F1 23

Furthermore, the menus have been refreshed, which is a welcome improvement. Races of 35 percent of the race distance can now also be driven, because the community has apparently requested that. The same goes for red flags. In addition, the race is briefly stopped and you can change tires. We are curious to see how this plays out online.

What unfortunately is not yet possible is racing with supercars. You can do a time trial or achieve drift goals, but racing against others in the sports cars, EA Sports has not added that. Would we still like it. In addition, the possibilities to create a color scheme and badge are still lousy. Why can’t we have a library like Gran Turismo That has? Or as before call of Duty?

All in all it is F1 23 surprisingly good. It still looks crystal clear, of course, but this time it also drives nicely. The new F1 World is a nice addition that gives you a goal to keep racing later in the game. As icing on the cake, of course the addition of the circuit in Las Vegas. They did a nice job there The Strip. Oh, before we forget, if you have any money to spare, buy the Champions Edition. In that version you can have Pastor Maldonado as a teammate. You want that!