IT’S AT And Codemasters have released the first official gameplay trailer for F1 23the next installment of the series based on the Formula 1 championship, which will be released on June 16 on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 And pc.

Based on the current world championship of Formula 1the game will see the return of the mode braking pointas well as adding the paths of vegas he was born in Qatar. There will be also F1 World, which will grant rich rewards and upgrades in exchange for completing certain challenges. Other new features will be the “Red flag“, which involves the suspension of the race according to the regulation, the possibility of running a race for the 35% of its effective duration and a substantial update of the cars. The career mode will also return”MyTeam“, playable in the stands-screen and also between different consoles.

Based on what happened with the previous chapter, it is plausible to think that the game will be purchasable in its standard version for the equivalent of £ 59.99, while the Champions Edition it will cost £89.99. The latter will include a starter package for F1 World And 5,000 Pitcoinsin addition to Las Vegas Packthree days early access, and various cosmetic items usable in the mode braking point. It will also be possible to access themed objects Max Verstappen.