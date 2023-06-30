F1 23 is the protagonist of the new video analysis of Digital Foundry tech enthusiasts, who compared Codemasters’ racing game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

On both PS5 and Xbox Series X, F1 23 offers 3840×2160 resolution with roughly equivalent shadows, textures and draw distances. The Ray tracing on consoles it is only present during menu sequences, race preparation and replays while it is deactivated during actual gameplay to reach 4K, where when it is active it is scaled from lower resolutions, in the worst case we speak of 3072×1728.

The framerate is also affected by the activation of Ray Tracing and drops below the 60 fps threshold or is even blocked at 30 fps in the menus. In any case, since we are talking about sections in which you are not actually playing, the experience as a whole is not compromised. Indeed, during actual racing the framerate remains stable at 60fps. The Xbox Series S version offers similar features and limitations, but obviously all at a lower resolution, i.e. 1080p.