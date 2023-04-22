F1 23 has already been made official by Codemasters and EA, but does not yet have a release date, which is why we find this new one very interesting leak by the very reliable billbil-kun, who refers more precisely to a possible release week for the new driving simulation.

According to billbil-kun, F1 23 is expected to hit the market between 13 and 20 June 2023. At the moment, the leaker can therefore limit the expected release period for the game to this specific week, without being able to go into more detail, for the moment.

In his tweet, the leaker also reports that F1 23 will be launched in Standard and Deluxe versions, which we do not find it hard to believe, also considering the precedents. Apparently, the official release announcement should arrive in “less than a week”, so some updates from EA and Codemasters should arrive in the next few days.

The user in question has shown considerable reliability in the past, so we can also take this information for granted, although it is obviously not official. Previously, information on the closed beta of F1 23 had been disseminated, still without a precise period.