Codemasters and Electronic Arts have released a new update for F1 23, their driving game. Let’s talk about patch 1.15 which deals with correcting some problems and inserting various improvements. Here is the list of changes introduced by the developers:

Added F2 Season 2023 into the game

Added “F1 Pro Series” drivers to the Icon driver roster in MyTeam

Sports update for F1 23, changes have been made to vehicle geometry, bodywork, sponsors, colors and team clothing.

Fixed an issue where the Singapore Grand Prix was incorrectly 61 laps instead of 62.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to get penalties for “speeding under the Safety Car” when entering the pits with a negative delta time

Fixed an incorrect bump at the entrance to the pitlane of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, which could cause the car to lose grip.

Fixed an issue with corner cutting and track limits at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. This requires resetting the Las Vegas TT leaderboards in this patch.

Fixed an issue where the front suspension on factory cars was not attached to the steering wheel.

Fixed an issue where the textures on the top of the halo were incorrect on the Ferrari SF-23.

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

The team adds finally: “The development team is continuing its hard work making changes to the game based on feedback shared by the community. If you would like to know which issues/bugs have been prioritized based on this feedback, please see this dedicated page on EA Answers. This section will be updated periodically.”