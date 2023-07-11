EA Sports and Codemasters have released the patches 1.07 Of F1 23. Today’s update includes some optimizations for Logitech-branded racing wheels and fixes bugs that affected wheel negotiations career mode contracts.

The official notes of the update also mention the resolution of a problem in which the tires of the cars had an anomalous wear rate under equal conditions. A bug has been fixed that sometimes it didn’t turn on autosave of data on the Xbox and another that mutes the game altogether, forcing a restart of the application.