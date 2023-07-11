EA Sports and Codemasters have released the patches 1.07 Of F1 23. Today’s update includes some optimizations for Logitech-branded racing wheels and fixes bugs that affected wheel negotiations career mode contracts.
The official notes of the update also mention the resolution of a problem in which the tires of the cars had an anomalous wear rate under equal conditions. A bug has been fixed that sometimes it didn’t turn on autosave of data on the Xbox and another that mutes the game altogether, forcing a restart of the application.
F1 23 patch 1.07 notes in Italian
Below you will find the official notes of the F1 23 update 1.07 as reported on the official website of the game.
- Fixed an issue that caused tires on cars of the same performance to have a different wear rate
- Fixed an issue that caused contract negotiations and driver retirements to occur before the last race of the season in Career Mode
- Fixed an issue that caused force feedback to not work while using a Logitech racing wheel on Xbox
- Fixed an issue that caused the autosave feature to not work while using a Logitech racing wheel on Xbox
- Fixed an issue that could cause force feedback to not work on PC
- Fixed an issue that allowed AI pilots to slow down and match player speed during qualifying laps
- Fixed an issue that caused help for other game modes to be blocked when participating in the Grand Prix Community
- Fixed an issue in Team Career where sponsor decals could not be removed, only replaced
- Fixed an issue that could cause FPS to drop whenever someone disconnected from a race during a session during multiplayer matches
- Fixed an issue in F1 World where using the “lower cost per upgrade” skill resulted in a significant price increase
- Fixed an issue that caused sponsor panels to appear black in Singapore
- Fixed an issue that resulted in pit lane speed limit or distance warning messages not appearing when using the cockpit view
- Fixed an issue that prevented changes made to the “F1 Selector” HUD element from being saved in Time Trial mode
- Fixed an issue that caused gamertags to display incorrectly on screen
- Updated news article in Chapter 10 of Braking Point
- Fixed an issue where switching main engine suppliers at the start of a new Team Career would cause the game to crash
- Fixed an issue that caused game audio to suddenly stop working
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to purchase consumables from the EA app
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when returning to windowed mode
- Fixed an issue that caused incorrect tire set information to be displayed in UDP telemetry
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
