F1 23 was finally officially presented by Electronic Arts and Codemasters with a trailerwhich you can view in the video below. The launch of the game is set for June 16, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The first video confirms the return of the Breaking Point narrative mode, which will chronicle the rise of rookie driver Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler, who find themselves in the same F1 team, the Konnersport Racing Team. We will also follow the story of Callie Meyer, rising star of F2 and sister of Devon, who aims to compete in Formula 1. Their fate will be decided by the actions and decisions made by the players, which will influence the plot of Breaking Point which as we can see will feature truly intended behind-the-scenes cinematic sequences.

Another novelty of this new iteration is F1 Worlda macro-mode that includes various activities such as time trials, Grand Prix and multiplayer and where players will be able to take on daily and weekly challenges to get their hands on seasonal content, such as liveries, racing suits, helmets and so on .

We also learn from the official F1 23 website that two new circuits will be added, the Street Circuit in Las Vegas and the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. Then there are various guidance system changes. In particular, we talk about better car physics and a more realistic driving experience. In addition, the Precision Drive control system for controllers has been improved.

