F1 23 And official: Electronic Arts has confirmed the new edition of the FIA ​​licensed driving game by announcing a closed beta and inviting users to register for a chance to participate in testing and thus help improve the experience ahead of launch.

“Help us shape the future of EA Sports F1 by taking part in the upcoming public closed beta test,” reads the post published by the publisher on Twitter. “Register for EA Playtesting and express your interest by Friday 21st April for a chance to take part in the F1 23 beta.”

When will the new edition of the series developed by Codemasters be released? Considering that F1 22 came out last July 1, let’s imagine a launch window very similar also for the next episode of the franchise.

After that we will have to see what news awaits us: in the review of F1 22 we talked about a fairly solid experience but at the same time devoid of substantial differences compared to the past, especially in terms of content: the hope is that the developers are working to renew the offer.