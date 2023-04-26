Known leaker billbil-kun revealed the exit date Of F1 23this time indicating the day of the launch in a very precise way: according to his information, the new driving game produced by Electronic Arts will be available from July 16thwith three days early access for Champions Edition pre-orders and EA Play subscribers.

Officially confirmed a few days ago, F1 23 will aim to consolidate the registered experience Codemasterstaking advantage of the FIA ​​license in a more convinced way to deliver us an even richer, more engaging and exciting package for the many Formula 1 fans.

The risk of sports titles published on an annual basis is in fact that of remaining trapped in a formula that repeats itself from time to time, introducing very few novelty precisely because of the particularly tight production times.

How will things go this time? Probably an official announcement of F1 23 by Electronic Arts will not wait, confirming not only the release date but also the characteristics of the game.