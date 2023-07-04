A Ferrari Esports driver has discovered a glitch where F1 23 causes abnormal degradation on certain cars even under the same starting conditions.

The first professional tournament of F1 23, a motor simulation from Codemasters that arrived in shops a few weeks ago, has been suspended following the discovery and reporting of a bug that caused abnormal tire degradation. To suffer the consequences of this glitch, in particular, the Ferraris, curiously at a time when wear and tear begins to cause less concern in real sport.

The F1 glitch 23 —

The tournament in question is the Premier Sim Gaming Leagues (PGSL) and sees the top rated F1 Esports drivers compete each year. The glitch was highlighted by Ferrari Esports driver Bari Broumand, who noticed how, with another car but continuing to use equal performance between the different teams to ensure competitiveness for everyone, the tires held up much better than in his traditional Ferrari , despite using the same trim. Obviously, a major degradation completely distorts the very idea of ​​competitiveness, slowing down a car (we assume) randomly more than others. After the discovery, the entire season of PSGL has been suspended, waiting for the developers of Codemasters to patch us up with a new update.

What happens now? —

An update that could arrive shortly: the English study has in fact highlighted the glitch as “under investigation”, and this means that it is analyzing it before putting its hand to an ad hoc corrective. In the meantime, PSGL has not only suspended the season, but also canceled the results of the first two races (Bahrain and Texas) “due to the tire degradation glitch”. As he relates Dexertothe organization is evaluating what to do on the third round of the championship, probably waiting to be able to establish whether the setup of the same performance among all the cars – whether Red Bull or Williams – can be guaranteed even before the launch of this update.