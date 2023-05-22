F1 23 it shows with a video in which Electronic Arts and Codemasters present the Braking Point 2 and F1 World modeswhich will strongly characterize the experience of the new edition of the driving game under the official FIA license.

Out on June 16th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, F1 23 will catapult us into a new narrative careerBraking Point 2 precisely, in which we will find ourselves experiencing the adventures of a group of young drivers determined to become champions.

F1 World instead presents itself as a large container which includes challenges, even online events, upgrades and new content added cyclically by the development team to further enrich the experience.

In short, it seems that the guys at Codemasters have tried to make F1 23 the as full-bodied as possibleintroducing numerous weight modes that add to the classic stipulations such as career, championships and individual race weekends, inevitable in a driving game of this kind.