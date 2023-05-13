EA Sports and Codemasters have released the first in a series of gameplay videos Of F1 23 with insights into game mechanics and new features, with a view to launching in stores next month.

Specifically in the video the developers talk about the changes made to the maneuverability of the cars based on feedback from players, as well as professional Formula 1 drivers, such as Anthony Davidson. Among the topics discussed also the Precision Drive Technology, which promises to guarantee a satisfying driving experience and as realistic as possible even for those who play using a controller.

Among the other innovations discussed we find the return of red flags and a new option that reduces the total length of a race to 35%, useful for those who have little time to play and want to try their hand at as many competitions as possible.

F1 23 will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from June 16, 2023. In addition to the aforementioned innovations, the new chapter of the Codemasters series will see the return of the Breaking Point narrative mode and the introduction of F1 World, a hub where players can access various modes and seasonal challenges with themed rewards.