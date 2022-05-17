F1 2021 has been a crossroads for Codemasters, which has always been very attentive to the storytelling of its racing games since Toca Race Drive. Braking Point However, it was a different experience, borrowed from the success of the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and which prompted the creation of Drive to Glory in Grid Legends.

It was expected a return in some way of this mode also in F1 22, but it won’t. According to the creative director Lee Mather in fact, the new chapter will not have narrative modes but in the future, they could return:

“We have seen a notable success of the Breaking Point story mode in F1 2021, both for new users and enthusiasts, so we are close to this mode. “However, it is not part of our plans for the foreseeable future due to our two year development cycle for our internal teams. But rest assured it will be back in the future.“.

This is what comes from the interview given to GamingBolt, but as you may have read, there is no precise timing in this regard. F1 22 is certainly a more complex title to develop given the drastic regulation change that saw the return of the “ground effect”, which has certainly upset the development routine. More news will surely arrive in the coming weeks.

