The Formula 1 season is coming to a head, with the Spanish Grand Prix which has always represented a first watershed for the various teams, committed to bringing the first technical updates to the cars. The Catalunya circuit, together with that of Melbourne in Australia and that of Abu Dhabi, is affected by some changes to the layout, changes that we will also see in F1 22.

The new racing game dedicated to the most important motorsport in the world will therefore count on tracks updated to the new versions, having a parallel with what happened in reality. These are the changes involved:

Spain:

“Turn 10 features a new layout that matches the one introduced into reality for the postponed 2021 race. Turns 10-14 feature updated off-track areas, as well as several sausage curbs along the circuit.”

Australia:

“The Albert Park circuit was remodeled using LIDAR data, with more detailed height and curvature. The external areas see the repositioning of the walls and the replacement of the curbs with new photogrammetric versions. The circuit has been modified in several places, with a new layout for turns 1, 3, 6, 8/9 (replacing the chicane), 11, 12 and 13.”

Abu Dhabi:

“Turn 5 at Yas Marina, where Verstappen overtook Hamilton to clinch the 2021 ™ Formula 1 World Championship ™, was modified by removing the chicane before the hairpin. The hairpin has also been moved forward, increasing the flow. Turn 9 chicane and 90 degree turns are now a single elbow bend, replacing turns 11-14. Finally, curves 13-15 have been changed. Finally, turns 13-15 have been rounded around the hotel to allow cars to follow more closely.”

F1 22 will arrive on July 1st on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.