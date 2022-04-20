With the Formula 1 season that seems to smile at us Italians after a long time, the wait is obviously aimed at the Imola Grand Prix on Sunday but also at the official reveal of F1 22 which, however, will arrive tomorrow April 21, at 17:00. It is not known what the presentation will focus on but we will certainly be able to see a first trailer.

F1 22 is an important chapter being the first developed after the official acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts and a change is already visible from the name, approaching its footballing neighbor. No F1 2022 therefore and welcome to the more direct F1 22, but the news will not stop only at the name.

The regulatory change in force this year has produced totally new cars based on the concept of “ground effect”, which will also radically change the gameplay of the racing game. We will certainly have to pay more attention to the slow corners and tire management will change, but we will certainly know more tomorrow. It will be interesting to understand how much truth there will be about the rumored entry of supercars and the new career, which should break away from what has been seen so far.

Source: EA.com