F1 22 is preparing to arrive with many new features related to gameplay, given the drastic regulatory change that has affected Formula 1 this year, the introduction of events in which it will be possible to drive safety cars and various super cars and of course, full support for VR , a feature that fans have been requesting for years.

In an interview given to TechRadar by Senior Creative Director Codemasters, Lee Mather, more news have leaked that are unlikely to please Sony users. In fact, PSVR and PSVR 2 are excluded from the list of supported viewers, with attention reserved only for the PC. These are the words of Mather:

“We have been studying virtual reality for a while now and want to bring it to our new Formula One video game without compromising. We have collaborated with a team that has worked on other Codemasters titles, it has taken several years to get to this point where we know we can offer it to fans because we can offer them a truly first level experience.“.

It therefore seems that it has been decided to optimize everything for high-end systems, which would explain the absence on the PlayStation 4. On the PlayStation 5 obviously there was no time to work on it and the arrival of F1 23 is not excluded. in VR on the new Sony system.

Source: TechRadar