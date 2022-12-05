Codemasters has released a new update for F1 22, precisely the number 1.16 (calculated as 1.016 on PS5). This update serves to correct a whole series of problems present in the various versions of the game. Here is the list of fixes:
- The Elimination Limited Time Event is now available.
- Fixed an issue where players and AI could receive an incorrect SQ in the race for not using multiple tire compounds.
- Fixed an issue where tire compound options were not visible in current career saves.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to change tire allotments on Career Weekends after the first weekend of the season.
- Tatiana Calderon replaces Cem Bölükbasi in the Charouz Racing System team in F2 2022.
- Fixed an issue where F2 2022 vehicles struggled to finish 50% of races in Miami due to excessive fuel consumption.
- Added history and stats in F2 showroom 2022.
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash on PS4 when loading split screen mode using two racing wheels.
- Fixed an issue in Spectator mode where cars would hit their rev limiter.
- Fixed an issue where, on some cars, the DRS lights on in-game steering wheels would not turn on when entering DRS zones.
- Fixed an issue with Mercedes cars where part of the front wing would appear attached after taking damage.
- Alpine livery color updates and adjustments.
- Fixed an issue with Alfa Romeo cars where the left mirror was incorrectly mapped to the wrong material.
- Fixed an issue where Mick Schumacher was not wearing a helmet after switching teams in career mode.
- Various minor fixes.
- General stability improvements.
The above list of fixes includes all the official changes indicated by Electronic Arts site.
Finally, we leave you with our review.
#Update #fixes #game
Leave a Reply