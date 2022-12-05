Codemasters has released a new update for F1 22, precisely the number 1.16 (calculated as 1.016 on PS5). This update serves to correct a whole series of problems present in the various versions of the game. Here is the list of fixes:

The Elimination Limited Time Event is now available.

Fixed an issue where players and AI could receive an incorrect SQ in the race for not using multiple tire compounds.

Fixed an issue where tire compound options were not visible in current career saves.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to change tire allotments on Career Weekends after the first weekend of the season.

Tatiana Calderon replaces Cem Bölükbasi in the Charouz Racing System team in F2 2022.

Fixed an issue where F2 2022 vehicles struggled to finish 50% of races in Miami due to excessive fuel consumption.

Added history and stats in F2 showroom 2022.

Fixed an issue that caused a crash on PS4 when loading split screen mode using two racing wheels.

Fixed an issue in Spectator mode where cars would hit their rev limiter.

Fixed an issue where, on some cars, the DRS lights on in-game steering wheels would not turn on when entering DRS zones.

Fixed an issue with Mercedes cars where part of the front wing would appear attached after taking damage.

Alpine livery color updates and adjustments.

Fixed an issue with Alfa Romeo cars where the left mirror was incorrectly mapped to the wrong material.

Fixed an issue where Mick Schumacher was not wearing a helmet after switching teams in career mode.

Various minor fixes.

General stability improvements.

