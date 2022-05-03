Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced the signing of Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari as EA Sports ambassador and cover star of F1 22, which will be launched worldwide on July 1st. The current leader of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship takes center stage alongside two other rising stars, Lando Norris of McLaren and George Russell of Mercedes. Players can also pre-order the Champions Edition now, which celebrates the four previous world champions on this year’s starting grid: Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and current keeper Max Verstappen. “F1 22 is celebrating F1’s best young talent, and we are thrilled to build a deeper relationship with Charles Leclerc. Hailed as part of the new era of Formula 1, we will be working with Charles throughout the season to bring our players closer to the ‘action, ”said Lee Mather, Codemasters F1 Senior Creative Director. “We are also proud to celebrate our former world champions with the F1 22 Champions Edition. They continue to inspire the next generation of pilots, and it’s an honor to have them together on the cover of our digital-only version. ” F1 22 will be released on July 1, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via EA App, Origin, Steam and Epic Store.