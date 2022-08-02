As announced yesterday, theupdate 1.7 for F1 22, which will bring a new circuit and various technical and non-technical improvements. The circuit of Portimao it is free for all owners of the game and will be followed in September by the one in Shanghai. This is the changelog of update 1.7:

Portimao has been added to Time Trial, Grand Prix and Multiplayer modes;

Improvements to throttle response time;

Front wing damage will now have a greater effect on handling and lap times;

Fixed an issue where tire temperatures could be above the expected temperature at the start of the formation lap;

Improved trigger feedback on Xbox Series controllers on PC;

Improved difficulty balance for test programs;

Fixed graphic problem on the rear suspension of Red Bull;

Fixed crash when re-entering a career for two players after disconnection;

Times of less than 1: 27: 000 in Abu Dhabi can now be published in the Time Trial standings;

Fixed an issue where Time Trial times could be posted in the wet ranking when driving in dry conditions;

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the super license after adding a trophy;

Improved the detail level of Supercar interiors in the pilot camera;

General stability improvements;

Various minor fixes;

Source: EA.com