EA Sports and Codemasters have begun the rollout of the Patch 1.08 from F1 22 for all platforms through which developers have decreased the difficulty Career mode, changing the AI performance balance.
The only news mentioned in the official update notes, which you can view at this addressin fact, signals a “Rebalancing of AI performance in Career mode “.
Subsequently Codemasters explains that consequently “an average reduction of the difficulty in Career equal to 5 is foreseeable”. Consequently, those who do not want to alter the challenge level should change the game settings, as the changes in the update will apply to all current and existing saves.
A few days ago F1 22 welcomed the Portimão circuit with a free update and started the beta testing phases to introduce cross-play between platforms. On September 12, however, a further free update is expected that will add it Shanghai Audi International Circuit.
