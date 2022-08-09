EA Sports and Codemasters have begun the rollout of the Patch 1.08 from F1 22 for all platforms through which developers have decreased the difficulty Career mode, changing the AI ​​performance balance.

The only news mentioned in the official update notes, which you can view at this addressin fact, signals a “Rebalancing of AI performance in Career mode “.

F1 22

Subsequently Codemasters explains that consequently “an average reduction of the difficulty in Career equal to 5 is foreseeable”. Consequently, those who do not want to alter the challenge level should change the game settings, as the changes in the update will apply to all current and existing saves.

A few days ago F1 22 welcomed the Portimão circuit with a free update and started the beta testing phases to introduce cross-play between platforms. On September 12, however, a further free update is expected that will add it Shanghai Audi International Circuit.