One of the most popular novelties of the new F1 22 Electronic Arts brand is full support for virtual reality, a feature that makes a big difference in a driving game. However, many fans were quite disappointed with the lack of PSVR support, explained for purely technical reasons.

But the new PSVR2 is coming so the hopes of seeing F1 22 support the new hardware are not in vain. At least in theory. Yes, because as explained by the senior producer himself David Williams“Codemasters has no plans for development on PSVR2 at the moment“.

However, Williams does not rule out that all opportunities will be evaluated in the future, so a lot could depend on when the new device comes out. It would seem that F1 23 could also open its horizons to PSVR2 therefore while for the current one, it is risky to evaluate at this time.

In the meantime, we remind you that F1 22 has been updated to version 1.7, adding the Portimao circuit for free.

Source: Gamingbolt