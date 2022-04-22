F1 22 has been officially presented, a chapter that will boast big news on the gameplay side and the mode side. The first chapter developed after the acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts changes its name and will see this year’s new cars whiz at full speed in VR as well.

F1 22 will hit shelves on July 1st but we already have the minimum and recommended PC requirements available.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-4300 | Intel Core i3-2130

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

VRAM: 4 GB

Storage space: 80 GB

Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X | Intel Core i5-9600K

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 590 | Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

VRAM: 6 GB

Storage space: 80 GB

Further news on the title will surely arrive in the coming days.

Source: PCGamesN