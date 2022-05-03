Summer is approaching and for Formula 1 fans this time of year is the one in which they start to look forward to the release of the official Circus videogame, which this year will be released on July 1st. As happened last year, the distribution house is EA Sportswhich has acquired the historic maker of videogames related to the world of Formula 1: Codemasters. In these days, in addition to revealing the first launch trailers of the new game, particularly awaited given the regulatory revolution that took place in sport during the last year, Electronic Arts has also released thecover image which will accompany the release of the videogame all over the world. Or rather, it would be more correct to use the plural – the covers – since, as has often happened in recent years, two versions of the game will be released: a base and one containing ‘extras’.

Ferrari fans can be happy, given that in the ‘classic’ version, the current leader of the championship standings and the idol of all Cavallino fans are featured on the cover: Charles Leclerc. “F1 22 is celebrating the best young talent in F1 and we are thrilled to build a deeper relationship with Charles Leclerc“Said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director of the game. Alongside the 24-year-old driver from the Principality will be Lando Norris and George Russell. However, the fans of the two great protagonists of the 2021 vintage are not disappointed either: Max Verstappen And Lewis Hamilton. The two, together with Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, in fact stand out on the cover of the ‘Champions’ edition, which celebrates the four world champions present on the grid this year. The game will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.