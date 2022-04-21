Evidently Codemasters has worked really well in recent years, so much so that their F1 now sells itself. A few hours after the official announcement, with a handful of images, teasers without any particular about the game and some basic information on the news of the racing game, F1 22 it’s already rocketed into Steam’s top 10 of games sold.

Obviously there is a great desire for Formula 1 due to the epochal regulatory change that has brought the ground effect back to life but also & boxh; why not & boxh; for a Ferrari that is finally winning. This chapter will bring a lot of changes, starting with a revisited career and the obvious gameplay updates resulting from totally new cars.

F1 22 will arrive on 1 July, born after the acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts (as seen from the name change). Further news should arrive next week, perhaps with some gameplay.