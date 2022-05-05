Through a press release, Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. have released a worldwide gameplay exclusive of EA SPORTS F1 22 from the circuit of the Miami International Circuit in view of the first GRAND PRIX of FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI this weekend.

Featuring the F1 22 cover star and current leader of the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship Charles Leclercplayers will be able to get an early look at the competition that awaits the 20 Formula 1 drivers over the course of the race weekend.

Located in the heart of the city, drivers and players will have to overcome 19 corners, many of which are in full view of the Hard Rock Stadium, home to the NFL team of the Miami Dolphins. With three DRS zones and a long start and finish straight with anticipated speeds of 320km / h, there will be plenty of overtaking opportunities on this fast and smooth 5.41km circuit.

F1 22 will be released on July 1, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via EA App, Origin, Steam and Epic Store. Players can pre-order the digital-only F1 22 Champions Edition for additional content and three days of early access. For a limited time, the Champions Edition comes with additional content, including a Miami-influenced time-limited package inspired by the city’s iconic skyline and lights.