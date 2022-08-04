One of the most interesting news of F1 22 and the cross-play, also possible thanks to the new partnership with Electronic Arts which certainly boasts important infrastructures. After all, all this has been seen with Grid Legends, working quite well and greatly improving the possibility of finding players online.

Before the official integration, however, which will take place at the end of August, Codemasters has organized two series of tests, which will take place from 5 to 7 and from 12 to 14 August in the two-player Race and Career modes.

“Cross-play brings all of our players together and allows them to determine who is the best driver across all platforms“, he has declared Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director of F1 at Codemasters. “Cross-play also allows us to create better matchmaking opportunities, so that players can compete against rival drivers with similar characteristics.“.

This new feature can obviously be disabled if you want to run only with those who have the same family of devices, but it is an important step for this sportsman, who will also invest the new FIFA 23.