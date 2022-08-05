Codemasters confirmed that F1 22 will support the cross-play by the end of August, allowing players on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X | S and One to play together. They have also been announced to test this functionality two beta testing sessionswith the premiere starting today.

The first beta testing phase of F1 22 cross-play will begin at 13:00 Italian today, Friday 5 August 2022 and will end at 01:00 on Monday 8 August. The second session will start at 1:00 pm on August 12th and will end at 1:00 am on August 15th.

Thanks to crossplay, players will be able to compete on any platform in Social Play or in two-player career modewith more details to be revealed in the coming days.

“Cross-play brings all of our players together and allows them to determine who is the best driver across all platforms. Cross-play also allows us to create better matchmaking opportunities so that players can compete against rival drivers with attributes. similar, “said senior creative director Lee Mather.

In addition to matchmaking multiplayer, you will be able to create a private session and use the “Invite friends” option to invite players on other platforms. The “Invitations and Requests” option can also be used during race breaks to accept requests. Optionally, there is also an option to disable cross-platform if you prefer to play with users on the same platform as you.

Just a few days ago F1 22 received a free update that introduced the Portimão circuit.