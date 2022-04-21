The next chapter of the world’s most-watched annual car race announced today: F1 22 will arrive on July 1st on Microsoft Xbox Series X / S, on the old generation consoles of the American house, on Sony PlayStation 5 (and obviously on the older generation).

They will not fail PC versions tooavailable in digital download on the Steam, Epic Games and Origin stores: the producer Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters are thrilled.

The game will bring with it many new features: first of all it will follow the events of official Formula 1 step by stepthe regulation has in fact been revised and updated to current standards (such as the new fins for the vortexes of air around the body), as well as many new tracks.

You can compete on all the vehicles of the current year line-up, including exact reproductions of the twenty drivers and ten teams that will fight until the last thousandth of a second. It will be possible to create your own racing team and start a career from scratch, compete head to head in split-screen mode or in online multiplayer mode.

The game also features the definite novelty F1 Life: a special mode that allows the player an immersive experience into the glamorous world of Formula 1, allowing you to see what happens before and after the race.

In the new season it will also be possible to experiment the brand new Miami International Autodrome trackmake a Race Day with training laps, Interactive Safety Car and Pit Stop: there will also be a new processor that guides the artificial intelligence of the system that will be “adaptive”, that is, it will understand how good the player is and will adapt the pilots accordingly in order to make the challenge always optimal.

For the moment the modality Virtual Reality will only be compatible on PCthe release of this feature also on Sony home consoles is not to be excluded.

Stay tuned for all the other news on the title