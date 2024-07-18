In 2026 everything will change in F1

New power units, new fuel, new cars: in 2026 F1 will change drastically compared to the last regulatory cycle that started in 2022 and will be in force until 2025. The engines will see an increase in the importance of the electrical part, they will no longer have the MGU-H component and will have to be powered by 100% biofuels.

Interviewed by the newspaper Cars, Motors and Sportsthe Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur He did not hide some fears linked to the fact that a single factor could be decisive in guaranteeing a team an important advantage over the competition.

“I hope that the decisive elements for the outcome of the competition remain in the hands of the teams – declared Vasseur – what I wouldn’t like is for fuel or battery alone to make a big difference. There is a danger of that happening. Shell is a very good partner, which is obviously important for the development of the new Power Unit. But in the end the lap time should be determined by classic factors such as chassis, engine, driver and team work. Could there be any big surprises? We don’t know. Take the new carbon-neutral fuel as an example. This is a very interesting project. Shell is investing a lot of resources in it. We are improving every week. But no one in the paddock has any idea where the competitors are. It could be that someone has a mega advantage in 2026 or the opposite. We are running a bit blindly into the future. Even hiring people from other teams doesn’t help because we are talking about uncharted territory.”