Concerns have emerged in recent weeks that a misstep with the new generation of single-seaters to be introduced in 2026 could spoil the Formula 1 show.

World champion Max Verstappen said he completed a simulation with the 2026 car, in which he was forced to downshift in a straight line to recharge the battery. Which left him far from satisfied.

“It looks pretty awful to me,” Verstappen said. “If you go flat out on the Monza straight, like four or five hundred meters before the end of the straight, you have to downshift because that’s the fastest solution. I think that’s not the way to go.”

But while Red Bull is pushing for changes to help improve the situation, F1’s senior technical figures are far more optimistic about the situation.

Indeed, F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds believes the teams’ alarm bells for the 2026 situation are too premature and suggests their fears have been triggered by outdated data and regulations being finalised.

Symonds and his team and the FIA, taking advantage of the enormous computing power available thanks to a partnership with AWS, have accelerated the computer simulations of the 2026 project in recent months.

It has emerged that the latest model of car F1 has at its disposal is a huge step up from what the teams have relied on so far, and has a completely different performance.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the alarm bells that have been going off for the 2026 rules, Symonds said: “Teams are spending a large part of their budget buying alarm bells.”

“We had exactly the same feeling with the 2022 cars, that it wasn’t going to work, and we’ve been through this before, so we know what we’re doing.”

“In my view, the 2026 car isn’t a bigger change than the 2022 one. I’d say it’s actually a bit less of a leap on aerodynamics. Yes, there are more active components, but there’s nothing magical in active aerodynamics. I’m quite confident.”

Symonds explained that FIA aerodynamics manager Jason Somerville, who led work on the 2026 car, is in a good position at the moment as far as how things are going.

“There are pretty impressive drag goals, but Jason and his guys are hitting them,” Symonds added. “So yeah, I think we can do it.”

“And speaking of Max driving it in the simulator: he didn’t drive what we have now. I know, because we are obviously months ahead of them.”

Symonds added that while the teams are aware of the challenges posed by the 50/50 split between combustion and electric power, it was always accepted by all that the regulations would evolve once they were published.

“We needed a set of regulations for the engine and to put in some numbers for energy management,” he said.

“They were very immature. We knew they weren’t going to work and that they needed to be developed. And where we’ve come in the next nine months has been quite a transformation.”

“The performance profile of a 2026 car in the simulation is not much different than the 2023 one. So this whole top speed thing in the middle of the straight is not like that anymore.”

“You have to bear in mind that these cars no longer reach their top speed at the end of the straight, so this whole straight-line downshifting thing is not true.”

As well as refining the energy management and moving aerodynamic characteristics of the 2026 cars, Symonds said one area F1 is focusing on is improving the racing.

While less slipstreaming could affect the likelihood of cars overtaking each other on the straights, Symonds said one of the main goals being considered is to eliminate the current problem of races being blocked by DRS trains.

“One of the goals, and what we’re trying to do in 2026, is eliminate DRS toy trains,” he said. “Right now we’re talking about a car that has four aerodynamic states. I don’t think we’ll end up with four aerodynamic states, but two or maybe three.”

“But if in part this will happen through the technical regulations, in part it will also happen through the sporting regulations. The problem with the cars of 2026 is that you don’t have the huge amounts of energy available that you currently have.”

“When we conceived the car, the idea was to have recovery on the front axle. The manufacturers abandoned it and this made life very difficult for us. But that doesn’t make it impossible”.

“So I think now we have to look at the sporting regulations and think very carefully about how energy is recovered and how energy is distributed. So it will not only be a technical exercise, but also a sporting exercise.”

Symonds says the enormous computing power F1 has at its disposal for CFD simulation, thanks to its relationship with AWS, has allowed it to have a high degree of confidence that everything is in order for 2026.

“The problems with CFD in the past weren’t about the software, it was about how much computing power you could use,” he added. “Partnering with AWS has been a real transformation and we had to learn together.”

“It wasn’t like, here’s some software, you load it and you run it. We had to work a lot to get it to work right. But it gave us the ability to run incredibly complex models.”

“There’s what we call our gold standard, which is two complete cars racing behind each other in a cornering situation with completely unstable flow. And that tests the computers.”

“Once we managed to do things like that, we had a little bit of confidence. Now we’re still doing the wind tunnel tests, but that gave us even more confidence, I would say.”