Christian Horner’s words and Toto Wolff’s prompt response in Austria brought attention back to the topic of regulations 2026, which turns out to be further out at sea than appearances would lead one to think. The technical committee met at Silverstone to tackle the problem, the complexity of which requires a 360° approach: engine, chassis and aerodynamics. The criticality lies precisely in the absence of fixed points, in a context in which at the moment every aspect is interconnected, according to the most classic of dogs chasing its tail.

Memories of exhaust blowers

It all stems from the regulations for the next generation of power units, the result of a compromise to attract new manufacturers who currently respond only to the Audi name. As is now known, the abolition of the MGU-H and the increase in electric power will make single-seaters particularly energy-hungry. Part of the power produced by the heat engine will be diverted from the wheels, giving up a fraction of the thrust to recharge the battery through the electric motor.

The electrical energy that can be supplied by the hybrid part is fixed by regulation at 9 MJ per lap, regardless of the length of the track. This means that every lap in Spa the single-seaters will have the same electricity as in Monaco, soon running out of energy and forcing counterintuitive techniques for recharging the battery. We have already talked about the scenarios where pilots will be forced to slow down ea straight downshiftsuch the loss of thrust from the heat engine to recharge the hybrid.

At each Grand Prix, however, new details about the simulations emerge. Verstappen talks about cars that will hold when braking the combustion engine at full speed to regenerate energy, producing a strident sound with that typical of a detached. The world champion uses the analogy with the blower exhausts of the last decade, when a fraction of petrol tended to be burned in braking to maintain a constant exhaust flow for aerodynamic purposes.

Active aerodynamics

Among the most recurring proposals to compensate for the energy problem is that of active aerodynamics. The idea is to exploit mobile appendages to reduce the resistance on the straight and therefore the energy required to push the single-seater along the track. Here too, however, new problems arise. In fact, the simulations reveal that with active aerodynamics in conditions of maximum efficiency the extent of the wake effect is reduced. The result would be the total absence of overtaking, unless there is a change of position due to a car in the process of recharging the hybrid against another that momentarily exploits the full power of the power unit.

The second problem lies in the technical feasibility. In fact, among the intentions there is that of active aerodynamics not with two settings, like the current DRS, but which can be continuously modulated within a range, for example by varying the level of load according to the curve. In that case, however, it would take over a security problem, given the lack of solenoid valves on board the car that can be used for a cross-check in the event of a malfunction, as occurs on ordinary airplanes. The requirement is that of redundancy, i.e. having an abundance of actuators and sensors to prevent the active aerodynamics from remaining in a low-load position in the event of a failure. Adding new valves is not an easily viable option, as it would increase the overall weight, which is already critical.

Weight chapter

In their current form, the regulations of the next power units will lead to a new increase in weight, mainly due to the MGU-K electric motor and battery. That of the weight is an iterative problem, since the weighting of the power unit in turn requires the strengthening of the suspensions, the chassis and the safety guards. Also for this reason, solving the problem of energy shortage is not feasible by adding a second electric generator on the front axle, proposed in the past to increase battery recharging during braking. Between the engine, axle shafts, cables and chassis, the second MGU-K would cost no less than 30 kg. Reducing weight is instead the priority, both for performance reasons and to reduce the energy needed to accelerate the car.

A complex equation emerges, where aerodynamics, engine and weight are closely interconnected variables. The problem derives in part from the absence of firm points, as the aerodynamic load, size and wheel grip targets have not yet been defined from which to start to understand what needs to be modified to resolve the various critical issues. Also from this derives the difference of opinion between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, with the latter confident of the ability to find a solution, of which, however, the outstanding points remain numerous. The only certainty is that the technical regulations for 2026 remain on the high seas. Not even Vasseur excludes the possibility of re-discussing the 50-50 ratio between electrical and thermal power, emphasizing that at the moment let’s not talk about a few percentage points. In fact, Formula 1 is far from making detailed adjustments, still having to define the key points of the next cars.