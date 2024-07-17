by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hadjar, possible future in F1

Among the few teams that are not afraid to launch young drivers into F1 is the Red Bullwhich through its sister company RB introduces youngsters to the Circus who otherwise risked vegetating in the lower categories. And it does so with appreciable results, if you consider that just under a third of the current grid passed through Milton Keynes or Faenza in their youth (Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo).

The number could increase in 2025. Red Bull is in fact watching very carefully what happens in Formula 2, where Isack Hadjar moved into the lead by 16 points over Paul Aron after winning the Feature Race at Silverstone. According to Red Bull team principal Chris Hornerthe Franco-Algerian could make the big leap next year.

Horner’s words

“He’s doing a good job. He had a great weekend at Silverstone.“, this is Horner’s comment. “It’s great to see both Isack winning in F2 and Arvid Lindblad in F3. They are two exceptional talents who are coming into their own. He is making his mark for 2025, and that’s why we are not in a hurry to define the places in RB. If he can be in F1 next year? There is always a possibility”. At the moment the only one who is sure of a place at least in RB is Yuki Tsunoda, who however could “move up” to Red Bull if Sergio Perez is suspended due to lack of performance. In the last few days, before Liam Lawson’s filming day at Red Bull, Helmut Marko also had stressed how the team was looking to the future: the Austrian was mainly referring to Lawson himself, but from the cold reaction of the Red Bull channels one can deduce that the New Zealander did not shine particularly, and that now the aim is to evaluate Hadjar.

Who is Hadjar?

The 19-year-old has been in Red Bull’s development program for two and a half years. After a successful karting career, he achieved third place in the 2020 French F4 championship, third place in the Asian Formula Regional championship and fourth place in the 2022 F3. Last year he made his F2 debut with a podium finish in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring. This year he has already won three Feature Races (Melbourne, Imola, Silverstone), with podium finishes in Monte-Carlo and the Red Bull Ring.