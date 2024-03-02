F1 Bahrain, the constructors' classification after the first race

Pos. Team Points 1 Red Bull 44 2 Ferrari 27 3 Mercedes 16 4 McLaren 12 5 Aston Martin 3 6 Sauber 0 7 Haas 0 8 Racing Bulls 0 9 Williams 0 10 Alpine 0

Red Bull starts with the maximum points, 44, thanks to the Verstappen-Perez one-two with the fastest lap for the Dutchman. Ferrari is the second force, third with Sainz and fourth with Leclerc who had to deal with brake problems.

Only five teams scored, the best in the 2023 ranking, behind Red Bull and Ferrari follow Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin. In any case, the excellent performances of Zhou, eleventh with Sauber, and Magnussen, twelfth with Haas, should be highlighted. Racing Bulls, Williams and Alpine disappointed.