Federica Masolin will make 'some incursions'

Sky has made official the 'team' that will narrate the 2024 F1 World Championship. Davide Valsecchi yesterday he announced on his social channels that he would no longer be part of the team this season and the 2012 GP2 champion is the only face we will not find on the screens of the Rogoredo-based broadcaster.

Federica Masolin “he will still make some inroads in some special moments of the season” we read in the press release released by Skythe new tandem that will take care of the introductions to the sessions from the paddock or the studio will be made up of Davide Camicioli and Viky Piriaa young driver who already boasts a significant career behind him, from karts to single-seaters, from GTs to the experience of being the only Italian in the world selected for the WSeries.

Also Ivan Capelliex-pilot and historical technical voice of commentary Rai alongside Gianfranco Mazzoni, he will be a fixed presence every weekend just as Mara Sangiorgio will continue her tireless work as a pit reporter. There will be no shortage of 'guests' from the 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg and it is all confirmed also in commentary booth, where Carlo Vanzini will be joined by Marc Gené, Roberto Chinchero and Matteo Bobbi. Fabio Tavelli will continue to conduct the in-depth study Race Anatomy in the company of Leo Turrini.