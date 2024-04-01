2 to 1 and the ball is in the centre. Ferrari unexpectedly closed the distance to Red Bull in a Formula 1 World Championship, the 2024 one, which seemed to be very similar to the past one in terms of dominance of the team based in Milton Keynes. However, at least for now, this is not the case.

Ferrari took home a great one-two at Albert Park in Melbourne with Carlos Sainz ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc in a weekend close to perfection, where the team led by Frédéric Vasseur maximized the potential of the SF-24 and understood that I had made a big and real step forward compared to 2023.

But all this may not be enough. In Maranello they know this well and already in Suzuka, home of the Japanese Grand Prix, things could change again. Red Bull expects to return very strongly to the home track of its engine manufacturer, Honda, returning to exploit the aerodynamic advantage it possesses, as well as tire management that may not have worked only in Australia.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

What is certain, however, is Ferrari's closeness in the World Championship rankings also thanks to the unexpected retirement of Max Verstappen. The 3-time world champion interrupted a series of 44 consecutive points finishes in Melbourne, 44 races since his last retirement due to technical problems.

Various teams will continue to look for solutions and answers to their problems in Suzuka, including Mercedes – the great disappointment of this start to the season as far as the top levels of the standings are concerned – but also Aston Martin and McLaren, with the latter author of a excellent weekend in Australia culminating with Lando Norris' podium behind the elusive Ferraris.

Racing Bulls, after the first points finish thanks to Yuki Tsunoda, will have Ayumu Iwasa running in Free Practice 1. The Japanese will take the place of Daniel Ricciardo, who is ending up in the eye of the storm for a disappointing start to the season. Haas, on the other hand, will try to take advantage of the positive moment by seeking a third consecutive points finish after those in Jeddah and Melbourne.

Laurent Mekies, Visa Cash App RB, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Japanese GP 2024: TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Friday 5 April

Free Practice 1: 4.30 – 5.30

Free Practice 2: 9.00am – 9.00am

Saturday 6 April

Free Practice 3: 4.30 – 5.30

Qualifying: 8:00 – 9:00

Sunday 7 April

Race: 7:00

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 6 April

Qualifications:

Sunday 7 April

Competition:

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 5 April

Free Practice 1: 4:00 – 5:30

Free Practice 2: 7.30am – 9.00am

Saturday 6 April

Free Practice 3: 4:00 – 5:30

Qualifying: 7.30am – 9.00am

Sunday 7 April

Race: 6:30

Japanese GP 2024: Suzuka numbers

First Grand Prix held: 1987

Track length: 5,807 meters

Expected number of laps: 53

Overall race distance: 307,471 kilometers

DRS zones: 1 (Sector 3)