2024: grid unchanged

There confirmation by Logan Sargeantwhich arrived on Friday 1st December from Williams-Mercedes, gave rise to a historic event: for the first time the 20 drivers who took part in the last race of the previous year will be the same as those in the first grand prix of the following season, in the same single-seaters.

In fact, in 75 years of Formula 1, such immobility has never happened in the teams’ driver training. In short flat calm from planet F1both from 2023 on the track where Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the category like never before, and on the drivers’ market, with the teams all determined to focus on safe used cars.

AND the interest of the Italian public obviously it is not at the top, as demonstrated by the graph below, which illustrates the five-year attention towards Formula 1, expressed through the news disseminated through Google News. In our country the peaks of the 2018-2023 period coincide – predictably – with Ferrari’s competitiveness, with the highest peak relating to the start of the 2022 championship, where the Red team seemed to be able to compete for the title. The only exception was the memorable (and controversial) conclusion of the 2021 world championship: the spotlight turned on forcefully on the exciting duel between the 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his young rival – and successor in the roll of honor – Max Verstappen.

And, on the contrary, the graph tends to go down in periods of dominance and absence of duels. Like the current one.

2024: Inverted Grid?

Even in the United States (a market very dear to Liberty Media) the attention on F1 is slightly decreasing compared to twelve months ago – although the appointments on the calendar have expanded to three -, if we take the ESPN’s television audience dropped from 1.2 to 1.1 million average viewers.

In the past few weeks the F1 Commission has therefore decided to consider updating the Sprint format, which has never fully convinced drivers and fans. For 2024 it was decided to “further rationalize the activities related to the Sprint from those of the GP”postponing the decision on the events that will host the Saturday afternoon races to the next few weeks.

According to the revelations of the Germans of Cars, Motor and Sports, the idea of ​​Formula 1 to revive at least the Sprints, would be that of inverted grid, probably never been as close to Formula 1 as now. The proposal is seriously on the table and will be discussed at the first meeting of the new year, in January. We are thinking of a reversed starting order along the lines of the F2 Sprint, with the tenth of the world championship standings starting from pole. There is also a lot of debate on the number of points to be assigned to the drivers: increase those for the Sprint with the risk of devaluing those for the GP?

The rumors from the specialized newspaper indicate that the Spielberg, Austin, Interlagos and Qatar tracks will be confirmed for this format, which will be joined by Shanghai and Miami (which will take the place of Baku and Spa-Francorchamps, present in 2023).

The intention would be to hold an FP1 session on Friday, followed by the Sprint Shootout; with the Sprint on Saturday, which will be followed by the traditional Qualifying for the long GP, always scheduled for Sunday. In this way the clear separation between Sprint and GP would allow the reopening of the Parc Fermé and therefore would guarantee the teams to be able to work on the cars. Another proposal on the table is the lengthening – on Sprint Fridays – of FP1 from 60 to 90 minutes.

Will this be enough to revive interest?