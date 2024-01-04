New year, new Formula 1 season. Everyone chasing the Red Bull: the 2024 world championship Circus will have this minimum common denominator and now it's time for the teams to reveal the dates, places and methods of presentation of the new single-seaters they will have to hunt to Formula 1 titles starting from March.

The first team to open the dance, announcing the date of the presentation of the new single-seater was – as often happens – Ferrari. During the now traditional Christmas lunch with the press held in December, team principal Frédéric Vasseur revealed that the veils will fall from the new Rossa on February 13th.

However, the first team to show the shapes of its new car will be Sauber. On New Year's Eve it will be time for the new name while waiting for the arrival of Audi from 2026, while on February 5th we will see how the C44 will be made, the first single-seater which, after 6 years of Alfa Romeo, returns to bear the surname of the founder of the Hinwil team .

February 5th will also host another presentation, that of Williams which, as often happens, is one of the first teams to reveal its single-seater. And it will be like this in 2024 too. Two other teams that will share the same day to present their new cars are Mercedes and McLaren: the two teams based in England will drop the veils from their single-seaters on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

Opening the second week of presentations will be Aston Martin Racing. The team directed by Mike Krack will act as a tasty appetizer on Monday 12th February, to then pave the way for Ferrari, set as mentioned on the 13th, and then for the double presentation on the 14th which will involve Mercedes and McLaren.