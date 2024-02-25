All the ifs, buts, maybes, buts and who knows have had their day. Now it's time to get serious. The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is at the starting line for the first of the 24 grand prix that make up the longest season in the history of the world championship Circus: the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held on the Sakhir track.

Teams and drivers will race against each other for the first time this year on the track where they carried out winter testing last week, being able to start with some important references to already have the cars ready for use in the first rounds of free tests.

The big news this year, at least as far as the race weekend is concerned, is the race. This was brought forward by a day as well as qualifying and free practice. The weekend will start on Thursday with the first 2 rounds of free practice, and then continue on Saturday with Free Practice 3 and qualifying. The match, however, will be played on Saturday 2 March.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

As regards the values ​​on the track, there are few certainties. One of these is Red Bull Racing, which will start with the forecast again this year after having shown great potential in the tests.

Behind, however, there will be an open fight to understand who can be the first challenger for the Milton Keynes team. Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren will compete for the role of first challenger, but the real question mark is the following: how much margin will Red Bull have over its direct rivals?=

Staying in the Red Bull world, Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team will be the midfield team to keep an eye on. If it didn't push its hand in the tests to look for effective times, the team whose new team principal is Laurent Mekies is among the most awaited for the closest partnership that binds it to Milton Keynes after the latest operations carried out over the last few years. 6 months. The team based in Faenza is ambitious, but will the performances be good enough to meet expectations?

GP Bahrain: Sakhir's numbers

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

First F1 GP held: 2004

Track length: 5,412 meters

Number of laps in the race: 57

Race distance: 308,238 meters

Winner in 2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (Red Bull RB19)

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bahrain GP: here are the TV times (Italian time)

Sky schedule (Live)

Thursday 29 February

Free Practice 1: 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Free Practice 2: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Friday 1 March

Free Practice 3: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Qualifying: 5.00pm – 6.00pm

Saturday 2 March

Race: 4pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 1 March

Qualifying: 10pm

Sunday 2 March

Race: 9.30pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Thursday 29 February

Free Practice 1: 12:00 – 13:30

Free Practice 2: 3.30pm – 5.00pm

Friday 1 March

Free Practice 3: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Qualifying: 4.30pm – 6.00pm

Saturday 2 March

Race: 3.30pm