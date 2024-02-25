All the ifs, buts, maybes, buts and who knows have had their day. Now it's time to get serious. The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is at the starting line for the first of the 24 grand prix that make up the longest season in the history of the world championship Circus: the Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held on the Sakhir track.
Teams and drivers will race against each other for the first time this year on the track where they carried out winter testing last week, being able to start with some important references to already have the cars ready for use in the first rounds of free tests.
The big news this year, at least as far as the race weekend is concerned, is the race. This was brought forward by a day as well as qualifying and free practice. The weekend will start on Thursday with the first 2 rounds of free practice, and then continue on Saturday with Free Practice 3 and qualifying. The match, however, will be played on Saturday 2 March.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
As regards the values on the track, there are few certainties. One of these is Red Bull Racing, which will start with the forecast again this year after having shown great potential in the tests.
Behind, however, there will be an open fight to understand who can be the first challenger for the Milton Keynes team. Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren will compete for the role of first challenger, but the real question mark is the following: how much margin will Red Bull have over its direct rivals?=
Staying in the Red Bull world, Visa Cash App RB Formula 1 Team will be the midfield team to keep an eye on. If it didn't push its hand in the tests to look for effective times, the team whose new team principal is Laurent Mekies is among the most awaited for the closest partnership that binds it to Milton Keynes after the latest operations carried out over the last few years. 6 months. The team based in Faenza is ambitious, but will the performances be good enough to meet expectations?
GP Bahrain: Sakhir's numbers
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
First F1 GP held: 2004
Track length: 5,412 meters
Number of laps in the race: 57
Race distance: 308,238 meters
Winner in 2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing (Red Bull RB19)
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Bahrain GP: here are the TV times (Italian time)
Sky schedule (Live)
Thursday 29 February
Free Practice 1: 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Free Practice 2: 4.00pm – 5.00pm
Friday 1 March
Free Practice 3: 1.30pm – 2.30pm
Qualifying: 5.00pm – 6.00pm
Saturday 2 March
Race: 4pm
TV8 schedule (deferred)
Saturday 1 March
Qualifying: 10pm
Sunday 2 March
Race: 9.30pm
Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)
Thursday 29 February
Free Practice 1: 12:00 – 13:30
Free Practice 2: 3.30pm – 5.00pm
Friday 1 March
Free Practice 3: 1.00pm – 2.30pm
Qualifying: 4.30pm – 6.00pm
Saturday 2 March
Race: 3.30pm
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
